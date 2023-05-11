Tonight on Survivor 44 episode 11, we finally saw something that we’ve been waiting for ever since the merge: Tika being the target.

What happens when people get paranoid is interesting, and this is the first time that we really saw that with people like Carolyn and Carson. When Yam Yam won immunity, he was able to shy away from being the massive target this time around.

So what was Carolyn so worried about? Well, let’s put that in a rather simple way: Her concern was that she used her idol on Carson, who was more the target over her, and then she got voted out herself. Or, she needed it for the next vote. It’s risky to use an idol at this point in the game!

The biggest thing that Carolyn had going for her

Danny, Lauren, Jaime, and Heidi have yet to show a whole lot of competence in the game so far this season. Heck, the edit has not been good for any of them. It’s one of the weirdest seasons that we’ve seen in a long time because of it.

So what actually happened at Tribal Council?

There were a lot of different scenarios, whether it be splitting the votes, targeting Jaime, or taking a risk and trying to get Danny out there. He was a big threat — and yet, not a lot of challenges at this point are super-physical. Personally, Carson feels like a much bigger threat since he’s so adept at a lot of puzzles and stuff for late in the game.

In between Carolyn and Heidi’s idols there was a chance for a lot of chaos here, but only Carolyn actually elected to use it. She played the idol for Carson, and not even Yam Yam knew that she was going to do that. She actually didn’t need to use the idol, as Danny was voted out regardless … and did a Robert De Niro face as it happened.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 44 episode 11 tonight?

