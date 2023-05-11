Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 4: Renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s big season 3 finale with Vanna White taking part as contestant, is a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 4 coming?

First and foremost, we should really note here that there is a case to be made for tonight to be the final episode of the series. How do you top having Vanna take part? Well, the show still has a chance to try and for the record, we tend to think that ABC would absolutely like to do more of this during the next season of TV. Why wouldn’t they consider this at some point?

At the end of the day, we do tend to think that the big case for the network wanting more of this is rather simple: Alternate programming. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is one of those shows that can be plugged in anywhere and doesn’t need a lot of promotion. People just really like the format.

There’s a good chance that we hear some news on a renewal over the next few days but in all honesty, it doesn’t really matter. This is not one of those shows gets traditionally renewed or canceled, as it could be coming back at just about any time. We wouldn’t worry about the future at all here even if it’s gone for some time. After all, the original version of the show does not appear to be going anywhere.

Are there celebrities we want in future seasons?

Sure, but it really comes down to whether or not the show can get them. We’d like to see ABC make future seasons even more of an event so that they can find a way to get even bigger stars. You almost have to now in order to top everything that we’ve had a chance to see over time.

Do you think that we are going to get a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 4 on ABC down the road?

