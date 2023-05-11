Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: Is it setting up a spin-off?

As we get prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 on Apple TV+ next week, why not have a discussion about a spin-off? Or, in particular, what a particular spin-off could be? Well, there are a lot of cool things and possibilities that are out there.

Of course, you can also argue that there is one or two characters who stand out about the rest.

First and foremost, let’s get into Roy Kent — on this past episode, you can make the argument that Roy started to find his place and yet, there’s a lot of growth still required for him. He has to figure out what he wants for himself. He loves Keeley, but are they destined to end up together? That remains to be seen. Is he even going to be sticking around at Richmond? Another question.

We wouldn’t be surprised if episode 10 sets the stage for something more — if not then, than we could see it over the final episodes this season.

Are we going to get closure for the main show in the finale?

Let’s make that pretty simple: We hope so! Why wouldn’t we want that? Yet, we wouldn’t be surprised in the event that there is a setup for at least something else, whether it be more of Richmond without Ted, or a version of the show that is set to star another character. We really do think that a lot of options are on the table, and the producers are trying to not shy away from that!

If there is one thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence, it’s simply this: Ted Lasso is one of the biggest hits that Apple TV+ has. We absolutely think the streamer is going to be interested in more.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

