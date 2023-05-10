Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 spoilers: An ‘endpoint’ for Nate?

As we get prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10, is there anything that you can anticipate for one Nate Shelley?

Well, on the surface, it would be easy to say that the character’s story is moving in a positive direction at the moment. Let’s just put it this way: He’s got a girlfriend in Jade who he cares about clearly, but there are some other demons that he’s forced to still juggle. Rupert is a ruthless enabler and at this point, it is abundantly clear that he is not free of him. Could he be soon? Well, we don’t think the West Ham owner will take kindly to Nate’s refusal on this past episode.

So as we do start to look ahead now, what will the rest of the journey look like? Well, Nick Mohammed did make it clear in a new interview with The AV Club that there may still be some surprises, whether it be episode 10 or beyond. He also made it clear that there is a proper conclusion:

We know what villainous Nate is like, and we’ve seen it, but they’re giving us new strands of his journey. Without giving away whether there’s a full redemption or not, and it’s not as black-and-white anyway, but there’s an element of catharsis. We do reach an endpoint. That story feels complete by the time we get to the end. I’m excited and mildly apprehensive about how the fans will react to where that storyline is headed.

We do still think personally that Nate may still have to pay the piper for some of his behavior — even if he leaves West Ham, Richmond may not be so keen to let him back right away. This could be more of an extended journey (at least for however long the show has) and honestly, we would say to be prepared for that.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

