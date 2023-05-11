Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 6 hopes

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Within this piece we’ll give you an answer, but then also look even more to whatever could be coming next.

First and foremost, though, let’s start by sharing some of the bad news — there is no new installment coming tonight. Last week was the finale and with that, we’re left sitting around for some time and wondering just what the future could hold.

In case you weren’t aware, there is a pretty good chance that the show comes back. As a matter of fact, we do think of it as more or less a done deal. We wouldn’t press any sort of panic button and instead, we’re left to wonder as to just what the future could hold. How are some of the characters going to press on after a certain graduation?

Now, there is also one other big question that you have to wonder — whether or not a season 6 is the final one, provided that the renewal comes. We’ve heard the producers speak on this before, and this is the sort of show that in theory, will not be around forever. Everyone involved knows that, as this cast has already had an extremely long run on the air already with Roseanne. Shows are also getting more and more expensive.

When could the show be coming back on the air?

At the moment, we do think that ABC is still going to bank on it coming a little bit later this fall. The writers’ strike at the moment is still ongoing, but hopefully the networks are going to step up to the plate and give them everything that they are asking for. If that happens, there are certainly some more reasons for optimism down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates down the road.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







