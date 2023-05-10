The Conners season 6 renewal: Where is the news at?

With there being no new episode of The Conners on ABC tonight, isn’t this the best time to discuss a possible season 6 renewal? We tend to think so.

There are a handful of different things that are well worth discussing (as per usual), but the primary order of business is wondering, once again, what the folks at the network are waiting for. Just think about this for a moment — you have a show that you 100% know is coming back for more new episodes. With that in mind, why in the world are you not announcing something more?

Well, the situation with The Conners is complicated, perhaps more so than it is for the vast majority of other shows that are out there. It starts with the cast, who are all super-successful people who have careers far beyond the bounds of this show. They each require negotiations after every single season, and that is once again what we are going to have here.

Will the deals get done? Absolutely, and we can easily predict without question that The Conners is going to be a part of the ABC fall schedule. The question is whether or not it will actually premiere then, due in part to the writers’ strike.

Is the strike impacting the renewal?

We would not say that at all. Instead, we tend to think that the biggest thing holding the show’s future back at the moment is just ABC getting everything signed on the dotted line. It may reduce the pressure of when the network wants to announce something, but that may be more or less it. We don’t believe that there are any other larger factors at play, at least for the time being.

