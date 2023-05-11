Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20 video: ‘Irish Exits’ sneak peeks

Friday night on CBS you’re going to be seeing Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20 on the air — and a big mixture of drama and comedy throughout.

So what is at the center of “Irish Exits”? There are a number of things but on a serious note, the top story here could be Baez.

If you head over to the link here, you can see via CBS a sneak peek that works to somewhat set the stage for what’s ahead. In this, you can see Marisa Ramirez’s character inform Danny of the not-so-great news: Someone is now out of prison who she was desperately hoping never would. This is someone who has a grudge against her clearly, and it could throw her life into a certain degree of danger.

Is she going to be okay? Well, we know that Baez is going to be featured within the upcoming finale and with that in mind, we tend to think that there will be some sort of resolution. The biggest question you have to wonder, at least for the time being, is just how said resolution is going to happen. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that there are some happy moments ahead that will bring us to a place of peace.

For the record…

There are also some sneak peeks out there that shine a light on what is happening at family dinner — including Jamie wearing a particularly wild shirt. What’s going on here? Well, he could be spending at least a part of this episode away in the Caribbean spending time with some friends. (This is a reminder that these characters do have some sort of personal life that we often do not get opportunities to see.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

