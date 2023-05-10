P-Valley season 3 premiere date: Is it delayed due to writers’ strike?

We know that we are going to be getting a P-Valley season 3 on Starz at some point down the road. However, it may not be for a good while, as filming for the series has been postponed.

It is 100% understandable if there is a little bit of frustration out there about this news, but what we can at least say is that there is a perfectly good reason for it. Showrunner and creator Katori Hall wants to ensure that the show is done properly, and also wants to stand alongside all of her fellow writers amidst the WGA strike.

In a series of posts on Twitter, here is some of what Hall had to say:

Despite rumors, due to the #WGA #WritersStrike filming on #PValley has been postponed. Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing & producing duties are inextricably linked. We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached. #WGAStrong … I am also a member of the #DGA, whose #AMPTP contract begins negotiations TODAY. Overlapping issues abound and we shall see how these stories end. As a writer I strike with a sense of radical dignity — that our work must be valued for the magic it is. #WGAStrong #WritersStrike

Hall is referencing in these posts the idea of a showrunner being on set to perform “non-writing” duties — something that major studios have asked for since the start of the strike. Writers deserve their fair share, and all of their requests feel reasonable.

Unfortunately, there is no clear end in sight for all of this, and it could go on for either weeks or months.

The best estimate for season 3

Fingers crossed, it surfaces at some point in 2024. While the strike could impact the premiere date, the truth is that Starz has such a backlog of programming right now that it may not substantially matter. Filming could still be done after the strike in a timetable where the show meets a potential premiere date that was going to be planned for it anyway.

(Photo: Starz.)

