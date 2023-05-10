The Challenge: World Championship season 1 finale: Who will win?

Next week on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to see The Challenge: World Championship season 1 finale. With that in mind, this is time to pose the all-important question: Who is going to win?

If you watched the episode this time around, you know that the field has been narrowed to just a handful of contestants: Danny & Tori, Kaycee & Troy, Jordan & Kaz, and Theo & Sarah. What lies ahead of them is as grueling and difficult a final as we’ve seen over time, and we know already that there can be only one winner.

Want to learn a little bit more about what to expect? Check out the synopsis for starters:

The fight for $500,000 and the title of Challenge World Champion is on as teams push themselves to their limits across the South African countryside in their most brutal test yet.

Now, the promo today hinted that medical emergencies are coming, not that this is that much of a shock since this show has a tendency to push everyone to the limit time and time again. Why would we anticipate something different now?

Who is the favorite?

Is it Danny & Tori, arguably the most passively-aggressive team towards each other in the history of the franchise? We do think that this would be the most hilarious outcome given that Danny has spent most of the season trying to get rid of her allies. Still, this is a really tough final to call. The team we’re the least confident about is Theo & Sarah just because they haven’t really had that much airtime all season long; we like to think that this show does its best, at least here and there, to tell a story with the people taking part.

No matter what happens, we’ll also cross our fingers and hope for a season 2! One thing we have clearly learned over the years is that viewers have no problem watching a million different versions of The Challenge over the course of a single year.

What do you most want to see moving into the season 1 finale of The Challenge: World Championship?

(Photo: Paramount+.)

