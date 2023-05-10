Good Omens season 2 premiere date revealed at Prime Video

We know that you have been waiting for a long time to get some more news on Good Omens season 2 — why not help to share that today?

This morning, the folks over at Prime Video confirmed that the Neil Gaiman adaptation starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant will arrive on July 28. This is a show that had a beloved one-season run years ago and at the time, the idea was that it could just be a limited series. All of that has since changed and as we move forward, we’re going to see the story go beyond just the source material. To get more news, check out the official synopsis:

Season Two of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

If you watched the first season of Good Omens when it aired, you probably realize already what some of the show’s biggest strengths are. Namely, we are referring to its ability to juggle a lot of different genres and really allow you to utilize your imagination. It can be dramatic, fun, whimsical, and dark within a really short period of time, and we tend to imagine that the next batch of stories will be very much visually stunning.

Let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that season 2 is worth the wait — and also, that it lives up to everything that was there in season 1.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

