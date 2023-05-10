9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale promo: The TK, Carlos wedding!

Are there some really emotional times ahead on the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale? Absolutely, but there is also a wedding.

If there are just a couple of snippets we could say in preparation for what’s ahead, we would say hard times mixed with joyful times. You’re going to get a little bit of both here.

So where do we start? How about with joy! The promo did make it clear that you are going to see a lot ahead for TK and Carlos. The two are getting married! That has been planned for most the season and we hope that this is the beating heart for the two-hour event. They have collectively gone through so much and as a result of all of this, the last thing we need to sad are more tears … at least when it comes to them. We’re sure that there will be some drama leading up to the ceremony itself (that’s pretty common when it comes to TV weddings), but they will find their happiness on the other side.

As for what else the promo last night hinted at, most of it was admittedly focused on positive stuff. It is nice to see so many other characters dressed to the nines in hopes of trying to support them.

Then, there’s the Owen story…

If there was ever a time to drive a dagger right into the guy’s heart, isn’t it this? His brother made it clear that he wants Owen to help him die, and this has to be a story that is going to play out within these episodes. This is certainly a tough thing for the writers to put together, but let’s not discount having to watch Rob and Chad Lowe play something like this out on-screen. We can’t even begin to imagine what a challenge this is for the two of them.

We should note that we’re also just happy there was a promo here at all — remember that the flagship 9-1-1 did not even get one.

