Virgin River season 5: Martin Henderson takes part in WGA strike

As we await a premiere date Virgin River season 5, know this: Martin Henderson is one of many actors lending their voice amidst the writers’ strike.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see Martin alongside Anette O’Toole and many others outside Netflix in Southern California, where they are protesting in solidarity with the WGA. Both of these performers know very well that without writers, they have very little when it comes to a show. They are one of countless people out there on the picket lines all over the country.

There is a good chance that these protests could in some way push back the start of a Virgin River season 6, provided that it gets renewed in the near future. While that may bum some people out, it is for the best. What writers are asking for across the board is safety and prosperity long-term, and none of their requests are extreme. This is a crazy industry and everyone needs to feel a certain level of support.

Our hope, of course, is that things get resolved over the next few weeks so that everyone can get back to doing what they love. What makes the actions of Henderson and other actors right now so important is that by lending their voice, they are able to do just a little bit more in the effort of raising awareness. The more viewers get on board with the writers and demand change, the more it could come about.

As for the future of season 5…

The strike is not expecting to delay anything there, as filming is already done. The plan for the time being is for the show to come back starting at some point presumably this summer — we are still crossing our fingers for July.

(Photo: Netflix.)

