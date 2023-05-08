Virgin River season 5: Is a teaser, premiere date coming this week?

Are we on the cusp of learning some big news when it comes to Virgin River season 5 courtesy of Netflix? As a matter of fact, could it come out this week? Well, let’s just say that there is a pretty good argument for it at the moment.

If you remember, it was the second week of May last year when we officially learned the start date for season 4! Filming for the upcoming batch of episodes has been done for a long time and on the basis of that alone, we do feel reasonably hopeful that they are ready to go already. The writers’ strike currently underway should not impact this season, though there are some chances that it would delay significantly the start of season 6. (That has not been renewed as of yet, but we are hopeful.)

So what sort of announcement should you realistically expect over the coming weeks? Well, we tend to think that it will include 1) a premiere date and 2) some sort of tease for what lies ahead. We’re not expecting a deluge of footage by any means, but we do think that there will be at least 15-30 seconds, given that this makes the most overall sense based on the amount of information that we know as of right now.

Remember that season 5 could be a game-changer for many characters, but especially Mel and Jack as they have an opportunity to dive a little bit more into their own future. At the start of this season the two are going to be not only engaged, but expecting a baby! We’d love to live in a world where nothing else happens to them, but this is a drama. We have to be prepared for the worst almost by virtue of that alone.

So when are you going to be seeing the next batch air? Is it 100% July?

There’s a great case for that! After all, remember that Netflix has kept a number of dates open in that month, and this is one of their strongest performers. We have plenty of reasons to be confident at present.

