Chicago Med season 8 episode 21 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 8 episode 21 arrive — what more can we say now? Well, we recognize that this is a show that does tend to ratchet up the drama near the end of its seasons, and we certainly tend to think that this will also be the case here.

With this in mind, let’s note that next week’s “Might Feel Like It’s Time for a Change” is going to be the penultimate one this season. Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly into the finale, and we expect at least one or two threads that are unresolved. Some of that could be tied to the OR 2.0 story that has been a big part of the show for a good while now. Meanwhile, we anticipate some relationship dilemmas and some of the same power struggles that you’ve come to see within the franchise over the years.

While the Chicago Med season 8 episode 21 synopsis below doesn’t give you every story, at least it does a good job of setting the stage.

05/17/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : As Jack Dayton prepares to launch OR 2.0’s IPO, Crockett and Grace search for data that may put a wrench in his plans. Charles helps a schizophrenic patient who’s anxious about his prom. Hannah clashes with Sam Abrams when his wife becomes her patient. TV-14

The biggest storyline we’re curious about right now is tied to the OR 2.0 and Jack, mostly because him taking over the hospital has been such a huge part of the story for quite some time. Is that going to last beyond the finale? Typically, people with his sort of adversarial role within the One Chicago universe tend to cycle in and out, but there is no guarantee that this is going to happen within this situation.

