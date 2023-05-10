Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to get this back alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that there were new installments last week, but we’ve been around the block with these shows long enough to realize that this is no guarantee of anything.

Well, here’s where we can drop in with a little bit of good news: You will be seeing all three on the shows back in a matter of hours! There are three more episodes of each one coming, and you will have a chance to see all of them in the typical, sequential order. Expect drama for sure, but also some lives in jeopardy — we may not like to say that, but it certainly does not change where things stand!

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and set the stage by sharing more information all about what’s ahead across the board.

Chicago Med season 8 episode 20, “The Winds of Change Are Starting to Blow” – 05/10/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Maggie clashes with Charles on a patient who’s distrustful of hospitals. Crockett and Will fight against Med’s new policies to save their cancer patient. Hannah and Archer pull surprising things out of their unsuspecting patients. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 20, “Never, Ever Make a Mistake” – 05/10/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Herrmann works on becoming a better man after Cindy’s cancer journey. Kidd bonds with a homeless victim on a call. Kylie takes her firefighter exams. A harrowing call takes a toll on Brett. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 20, “Fight” – 05/10/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton is unwittingly drawn into a deadly betrayal and finds herself in a fight for her life. With minimal leads, Voight and the team scramble to find her before it’s too late. TV-14

We’re not even going to pretend — we’re most worried about Upton after reading that. How in the world can you not be?

