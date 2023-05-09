Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? With the way in which the most recent episode concluded, why wouldn’t you want more? The stage is set for a lot of drama, plus there are still questions about Aaron’s fate and a whole lot more.

So while we would love to be able to share some more good stuff right now … this is where we do have to come in with some of the bad news. The Nathan Fillion drama is not on the air tonight. Beyond just that, but it is also not going to be around for the foreseeable future. Last week was the season 5 finale, which means that we are now in the midst of both a difficult and indefinite hiatus to see the cast and crew back on the air.

In a typical year, we would be able to sit here and say with a certain degree of confidence that the series would be back in September or October. Due to the writers’ strike, everything is currently out the window. Whenever we see the show back is dependent almost entirely on when the strike ends and at present, it appears as though both sides are fairly far apart. It means that we could see The Rookie return in late fall (think November), or even in early 2024. A good bit of patience will be required here.

The only thing that we could find out before too long is the ABC fall schedule; through that, we could at least have a good opportunity to see further what the network is thinking about certain things at the moment. This is useful as we try and set the table for whatever the future could hold.

Let’s just hope the writers get what they are asking for (their requests are reasonable), and then we can have a chance to see some of our favorite characters back on the small screen again.

