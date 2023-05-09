Lopez vs. Lopez season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s big season 1 finale today, can you expect to see a Lopez vs. Lopez season 2 over at NBC? Or, is this 100% the end for the comedy?

Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen the network do something a little bit different with the George Lopez series (where he stars with his daughter Mayan), moving it over to Tuesday nights alongside Night Court. This was a way to see if it could build even more of an audience, but we would say that in general, viewership has been more or less the same. This is a show averaging a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2 million live viewers a week. These are not fantastic numbers, but you can at least argue that these may be enough to get the show one more run on the air.

After all, Lopez is an established comedy star and the father – daughter dynamic here does appeal to a lot of people out there craving something within the family-comedy space. This is still one of the most important audiences any broadcast network can have.

For the time being, we’re going to say that the future for Lopez vs. Lopez is very much a toss-up, and we could see this show going either way. We do think there is some value in bringing it back and continuing to put it on Friday nights, especially when you sit back and consider the fact that it can be hard to program a lot of shows in that space.

How does the writers’ strike factor into all of this?

There’s no point in beating around the bush here — it absolutely does in a wide array of different ways. Most notably, it is going to be a huge factor when it comes to when the show could premiere, if it does get renewed. It does feel right now that fall could be unreasonable for a premiere unless the strike gets resolved fast.

What do you most want to see moving into a Lopez vs. Lopez season 2 at NBC?

