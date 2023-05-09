Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? Season 2 hopes

Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? If you are eager to take a deep-dive into the future of the mystery show, it’s hard to blame you. We know that there is a lot of awesome stuff coming down the road, especially in the wake of what we learned in this past episode. There are some loose ends but at the same time, we did learn a good bit about Will’s past. It’s pretty easy to walk away feeling pretty good about that, no?

Well, this is where we do go ahead and share some of the bad news that unfortunately, there is no installment tonight. There is also no real indicator as to when the show will be back, and last week was the finale.

If there is a tiny smidgen of good news to report on right now, it’s the simple knowledge that a season 2 is 100% coming. That has already been confirmed and because of that, we just have to wait and see what the writers have planned.

Unfortunately, the writers themselves are not even able to plan things out right now because of the strike. There is no specific premiere date that can even be estimated right now, but our hope is that there is some resolution that comes sooner rather than later. The writers for all TV shows deserve a fair deal that represents their value, and they’d certainly rather be working than having to picket for things integral to their long-term survival!

Our worst-case scenario, at least for now, is that Will Trent premieres with season 2 early 2024. We’ll just have to see what transpires between now and then. We know for us personally that we’d love to get more than thirteen episodes this time but as we’ve outlined, that is really up in the air right now.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Will Trent season 2, no matter when it premieres on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates.

