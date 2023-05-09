Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: The Jamie, Keeley story

Is there going to be a big story ahead for Jamie Tartt and Keeley moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 on Apple TV+ tonight? If you feel that way, it is certainly hard to blame you at this point!

After all, remember near the end of episode 8 when Jamie came to his ex to offer sympathy for what she was going through — and also apologize. He was the one the explicit video was for, and he felt terrible that it was now out there for everyone to see. He was non-judgmental and he was caring, and it is a reminder of how much he has evolved.

Does this mean that these two characters are going to end up getting back together? Not in the least, and we certainly would not count on that. Yet, Phil Dunster does make it clear that there are at least some elements of feelings there. Here is some of what the actor had to say on the subject to TV Guide:

I think that he does love her, I think there’s a deep emotional connection. She has seen him, whether we see it in the show on screen or not, she has seen him in a very vulnerable place. When everyone else wanted to see the back of him, she was the one who was still there. When you’ve had a close, intimate relationship with somebody, there will always be that access to one another. We don’t see necessarily on screen, up until now, a huge level of intimacy that Jamie shares with other people, other than he had done with Keeley. I imagine that that door will always still be open for him. I don’t know if he knows. Season 1, he probably fancied her because she was fit, and he liked the cut of her jib. And I think that in Season 3, he would love her for a very different reason, for the reasons that she has been a wonderful teacher to him.

We’ve made this clear before that we’re rooting more for Roy and Keeley at the end of the day. Yet, we also think that Keeley may need some time without a love interest, given that they have been huge focuses of her story for most of the series so far.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

