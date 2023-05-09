FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 21 spoilers: Remy’s revelation

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to check out FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 21, and this one will be huge. How much so? Let’s just say that “Clean House” could bring Remy Scott down the road to getting answers on his brother’s murder, something that has haunted him for a long time. It is the reason why he is the agent that he is, and we can only hope that eventually, there is going to be a way to get a little bit more peace.

Do you want to get at least a few more details now all about what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Clean House” – The Fugitive Task Force searches for a missing migrant teen they believe was lured into unlawful work by a dangerous man. Also, Remy learns of a previously undisclosed witness in his brother’s murder case, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just from reading that alone, there are clearly two separate things that are going on over the course of the hour. We anticipate a little bit of closure with the Case of the Week plot, but any major movement when it comes to Remy’s brother is a little bit more unclear. This is where we venture into uncharted waters and as a result of that, it is harder to guarantee answers.

What about the finale?

Well, we can at least tell you that the case of Remy’s brother will be more of a primary focus. As a matter of fact, it could end up being a sole focus! There is also an FBI crossover in here, as well, as you will see Alana De La Garza turn up at some point.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 21 on CBS?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

