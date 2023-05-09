FBI: International season 2 episode 21: The last before finale

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to check out FBI: International season 2 episode 21, and this is an important one for many reasons.

First and foremost, can we all agree that “Fed to the Sharks” is a pretty awesome title? This is an episode that could deliver a lot of drama as the Fly Team heads off to Portugal, and it also could prove to be important in the greater scope of things for this season. After all, there is only one episode coming after the fact here, and we are talking about the all-important finale. Whatever happens there will certainly set the stage for a season 3 on some level. (For those unaware, the show has already been renewed.)

Do you want to know some other insight all about what lies ahead while we wait? Then go ahead and check out the FBI: International season 2 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Fed to the Sharks” – The Fly Team jets off to Portugal when the daughter of a prominent American hotelier becomes the primary suspect in the murder of an employee. Also, Raines becomes concerned about Vo, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What can we say about the finale right now?

Without giving away too much, let’s just say that this episode could have higher stakes than any other this season, and we know that this is saying a lot. Yet, it could be justified! After all, at the center of this story is a dangerous weapon that could end un endangering countless lives. How the team works through and tackles that will be tough, and we would not be super-shocked if there is some sort of cliffhanger at the very end of it all.

