Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to see the show back after a hiatus alongside FBI: International and then FBI: Most Wanted?

We don’t want to keep you waiting here, so let’s go ahead and share the good news — the franchise is back! Not only is this the case, but you’re actually going to see a solid run of all three shows from now until the finales roll around on May 23. There are no more breaks and instead, you’re going to get relentless action and some great cases.

In particular, tonight you are going to see some topical stories, a personal arc for Smitty on International, and also a chance to see Remy Scott and Kristen have to deal with a potential prison riot, of all things. Nothing is going to be easy for these characters to take on.

Want to get a few more details now about what’s coming? Well, we suggest that you check out the synopses for all three shows below…

FBI season 5 episode 21, “Privilege” – All eyes are on the team when they try to find out who kidnapped the only child of a prominent U.S senator. The abduction also uncovers a potential link to a similar case that was pushed to the side by local authorities, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 20, “A Tradition of Secrets” – After a cybersecurity expert robs one of Switzerland’s largest and most secretive banks, the Fly Team is called to track down the fugitive. Also, Smitty’s loyalty is put to the test, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 20, “These Walls” – The witness Remy and Kristen are visiting in prison is put in danger when a riot breaks out, leaving the staff and visitors held hostage by two murderous gangs, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is there anything that you most want to see entering FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International tonight?

Share right away in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned for some other great updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







