Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: More big fall schedule news

If you are wanting to get more information on where Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 is going to lie on NBC’s fall schedule, we have more info within!

So where should we start off here? Well, we suppose that a decent place is noting that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks drama has ten more episodes ready to go, for those currently unaware. These installments wrapped production weeks ago, and they will not be impacted by the writers’ strike currently underway. (This strike could impact a possible season 6 — here is your reminder that the writers deserve everything they’re asking for.)

We’ve noted in the past that mid-May is the specific time in which more info on the fall schedule will creep in, and we have even more specific news now about when something could surface about Magnum PI in particular.

According to Deadline, the tentative plan is for NBC to unveil their fall schedule on May 15, so exactly one week from tonight! We are more confident than ever that Magnum PI will be a part of it, largely because they are going to be short on other scripted TV options. Think of it this way — the network has the remaining ten episodes here, plus whatever they’ve been able to shoot for Quantum Leap and La Brea, which got underway early in preparation for a writers’ strike now. Many of the other shows they have, including the massive Dick Wolf universe, could be on hold for a while.

The best season 5 timeslot?

We have discussed this before but for now, it feels like the most realistic options are Tuesday night alongside The Voice and La Brea, or on Friday nights in some timeslot similar to La Brea. It is possible that NBC programs Wednesday and Thursdays with something not produced by Wolf, but the One Chicago and Law & Order shows repeat well. That is something we’ve had a good bit of knowledge of in advance.

