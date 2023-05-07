Magnum PI season 5: Another two-episode premiere ahead?

Is there a chance that Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 and episode 12 could air on the same night? No doubt, this is fun to think about … but will it happen?

Well, the first thing worth nothing here is, of course, reminding you that this already happened earlier this year with the premiere — so why not do it again?

It may sound crazy to think that NBC is already thinking about two-part premieres and the like, but we think that they are. We’ve noted already that due to the writers’ strike, scripted programming for later this year is going to be at a premium. They will likely do whatever they can to covet it and promote it further, and for the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series, helping it get off to a great start is important.

Of course, there is also another reason for the network to want to do this: Limited schedule space. If Magnum PI returns in September/October and they want season 5 done before the holidays, they may need to double up here and there. Don’t be surprised if that is what happens here. Of course, it may also depend on the timeslot as to whether they are even able to air two episodes at once again…

What do we think NBC is going to do here?

Have multiple plans — that is the top priority. We do think they will need to be flexible depending on what happens with the writers’ strike, which we hope is over sooner rather than later. (We’ve said it before, but the writers deserve what they are asking for.) With Magnum PI, we tend to think there is already a plan A, plan B, and perhaps even a plan G and plan H. They will have thought through everything by the fall, and we do feel pretty confident the show will be back then. How these episodes air is the part that may lead to some deliberations.

(Photo: NBC.)

