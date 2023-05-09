SWAT season 7: Shemar Moore celebrates surprise CBS renewal

Mere days after it was first canceled SWAT is officially coming back — and Shemar Moore has a few things to say about it, as well.

In a new post on Instagram, the series’ star (and newly-minted executive producer for season 7) had the following to say about the series coming back for what will be its final goodbye:

Ayyeee!!!!! We did it #SWATFAM!!! [SWAT] is coming back for a 7th and Final season with 13 Episodes!!! Thank you to all of you for the continued and amazing support!! Let’s go.

There are so many things that surprise us about the renewal at the moment, but the biggest one is just how quick everything turned around on the CBS side of things. Just three days ago, it appeared as though the series was completely dead and there weren’t many options out there. However, the cancellation blowback, including an early response from Shemar, seemed to get a lot of people back to the negotiation table from both CBS and the studio Sony. This final season is the end result. While of course we understand if people out there were hoping for more of a longer goodbye, thirteen episodes is so much better than nothing else.

Also, we really appreciate the fact that this has been announced as the final season long in advance. After all, this enables the series to be in a spot where it can plan out its final chapter and there’s not going to be some sort of ending that gets rushed at the last second. We’ve already been in a position where this has happened to another show this season in NCIS: Los Angeles, which has a series finale that feels like it was almost put together at the last minute.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

