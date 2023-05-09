Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 return date: Why a wait?

There is a chance you’ve already heard the news about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 — to be specific, that you will be waiting a while to see it. The plan at present is for the Starz drama to return one week from Friday, which is when the first of the final two episodes are going to air.

So why in the world is that going down? We understand fully the frustration, given that clearly this is not a case of post-production needing more time to get the remainder of the season together! Filming for this season of Ghost wrapped several months ago and with that, it is fair to wonder why Starz wants to split the season up in this sort of manner.

As a response to this, the first thing that we can really say at present is that nothing about this news should be seen as altogether shocking, mostly because we have seen the network do things like this in the past, as well. They often have random one-week breaks in the middle of the season.

Is this designed as a way to have people catch up, or to extend subscriptions for another week? We tend to think that it will be a little bit of both, but we do at least think that the show left off on a pretty shocking note — the sort that will keep people guessing for the remainder of the hiatus. The final couple of episodes are going to be crazy.

Just think about it like this for a moment — not only are the upcoming episodes going to have the challenge of tying everything together from this season, but they will also need to better set the stage for a season 4. Luckily, that has already been renewed, but there are still plenty of questions out there as to what the future is going to look like.

