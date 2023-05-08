Daredevil: Born Again production disrupted amidst writers’ strike

Daredevil: Born Again has become the latest big-budget show to be impacted by the writers’ strike — so what’s going on here?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the New York City production was halted today by a picket line established by writers, coupled with crew members refusing the cross the picket line. For the time being, production is slated to resume tomorrow.

With this being said, this situation represents another significant hurdle for major productions as they try to navigate this situation. We know that cast and crew members have zero interest in crossing any picket lines, and are often put into extremely difficult positions. Disney+ is probably being somewhat clueless if they think that this will never happen again — there are going to be more delays. We have already seen some shows shut down production outright while all of this is going on; meanwhile, some others have opted not to go into production at all. A great deal of this is likely going to be on a case by case basis.

At this point, it does seem at the moment that we’re going to be seeing some likely delays with several shows; there is no way around that.

The simplest solution to the problem

Why can’t writers just be paid what they deserve? It doesn’t seem like it’s all that crazy of an ask, does it? Their demands are reasonable, and without writers, there are very few ways that any of this stuff can succeed in the long-term. We do tend to think we know enough about the MCU at this point to realize that it’s so much more than just explosions and special effects. These shows have to stand on their own, but also exist as a part of this more substantial framework. That can be a hard thing to balance out.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

