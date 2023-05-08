Succession season 4: Alexander Skarsgard on Matsson, India

If there is one thing out there about Lukas Matsson on Succession season 4 as of now, it is this: The man loves carnage. He is totally unhinged and has no problem conducting himself in total chaos. That includes sending Ebba blood bricks, doing drugs in atypical settings, and also posting really controversial tweets.

Oh, and there is more of a professional problem for the character now: He has fabricated a user base in India. In doing this, he may end up tanking the deal to acquire Waystar Royco.

So why isn’t Matsson more concerned about this? That is a really good question, and Alexander Skarsgard had a good explanation to The Wrap:

There’s a weird juxtaposition between him being incredibly smart and thoughtful and tech savvy in a way, but also kind of unhinged and reckless and sometimes not very thoughtful. This whole India thing — which could be very, very bad for him — he’s just very optimistic about everything in life and he’s just like “No, we’ll figure it out, it’s fine. We’ll just throw some PR people on it and we’ll sort it out.” Which obviously scares Shiv because she’s like “Well, am I betting on the wrong horse here? Like how bad is this? And does he realize that this could be really f-ing bad?” But he just kind of charges forward.

Eventually, all of this may come back to bite him, but we do think that this is a guy who really excels at just putting on blinders. It is easier for him that way, and for most of his career, it’s worked. It is one of the benefits of being rich enough to throw people at problems.

Still, all of this is a risky gambit and eventually, there may be a time when it doesn’t work as well anymore.

