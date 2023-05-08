Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale spoilers: How Meredith returns

It’s been fairly well-known for a while that Ellen Pompeo would be back as Meredith Grey for the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale. However, the circumstances of that return have not been altogether clear. Would she be coming back to Seattle? Or, would some characters be heading across the country to see her?

Well, let’s just say that we’ve got a good answer to it at this point, and it may actually surprise a number of people out there — it is actually the latter. Several characters will be heading out to Boston to spend time with Dr. Grey, which we imagine will lead to quite a few interesting discussions. Our biggest question mark (of course) remains the status of Meredith and Nick, who seemed destined to be together at one point. However, Dr. Marsh just couldn’t make it to the airport on time earlier this season! This will give him a chance to pour out his heart, and we will see just what happens as a result of that.

Want to get a few more details now all about the future? Then go ahead and check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale synopsis:

Simone’s wedding day arrives as Jo and Link’s relationship hits a major turning point. Meanwhile, the attending surgeons fly to Boston, forcing a reunion between Nick and Meredith. Bailey gets a big surprise.

Beyond getting to see Meredith again (remember, this is not necessarily her final performance), it is our hope that the Jo – Link story will get at least some sort of resolution. We know that shows love to do will they – won’t they storylines a lot of the time, but it would be nice to get a little bit more closure here. That way, if they do end up together, we can see that further explored in the already-renewed season 20.

