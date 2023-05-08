9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 spoilers: Did Chimney find the ring?

As you prepare to see 9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 on Fox tomorrow night, absolutely there are reasons for excitement! Just consider where the story left off for Maddie and Chimney.

We know entering this episode that the latter character is going to be feeling even more stress than usual, and for a particularly good reason. He thought that he had everything set up for a great proposal but, unfortunately, lost the ring. Or, let’s just say that his daughter Jee-Yun found the ring. It’s been carefully tucked away, and moving forward into Monday’s episode, Maddie is going to find it!

So what will she do after the fact? Let’s just say that this is where things get all the more interesting … and mysterious. If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see a sneak preview for what is coming up next that features Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character locating the ring. She is clearly shocked and with that, the question now becomes how to handle it. She doesn’t know that Chimney is struggling and/or calling insurance after losing it.

Obviously, the two are going to need to have a conversation here, and we imagine that this is going to lead to some pretty big questions. Will that engagement happen this season? We still think that there’s time, and the exciting thing for us is that it could set the stage for a wedding in season 7.

As so many of you are aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see another season … but it is going to air on ABC instead of Fox in what has to be one of the biggest surprises this season.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on 9-1-1, including other details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see as you prepare for 9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 over on Fox?

Are you hoping to see Maddie and Chimney get engaged? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more great updates down the road.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







