9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 spoilers: Chimney’s ring crisis

Monday night is poised to bring 9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 to Fox, but what can we say about it now?

Well, just like you would anticipate, Chimney and Maddie’s future is going to be a big part of the story, and honestly, it’s hard for it not to be all things considered. Just consider for a moment what we saw on this past episode! We know that he was ready to pop the question, but he lost the ring. Now, he can’t find it! Tracking this down is going to be easier said than done, though he doesn’t quite realize that it is actually closer than he’d think.

In a new sneak preview over at TV Insider, the character is on the phone with his insurance agent as he looks to make a claim on the ring. However, in the midst of that he starts to have some existential questions about if there is some sort of sign coming down from the heavens. The guy is struggling and we feel for him.

Yet, at the same time, we also know that there could be good news on the other side of the horizon here. We tend to think it’s only a matter of time until the ring is found and from there, this character can start to better plan out his future with Maddie again. We don’t exactly think there’s a lot of room for them to be married this season, but hey, there’s always season 7!

Of course, this is where we remind you of the incredibly-weird fact that 9-1-1 is moving to ABC for season 7, whereas the spin-off Lone Star is sticking around at Fox.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

