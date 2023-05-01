9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

For those of you out there who are already excited to see 9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 over at Fox, you should know this, first and foremost: Where things stand within the larger order of the show. “Love is in the Air” is the penultimate episode of this season and technically, it is the penultimate episode to air on Fox.

For those who were not aware, earlier today the network made a pretty-shocking announcement that the long-running crime drama is going to be heading over to ABC after years on its current home. We do think that this episode could be romantic … but also generate some chaos at the same time. In all honesty, would you really want anything else from this show? Isn’t that really what it is great at more than anything else?

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 synopsis with other news all about what lies ahead:

Athena and the 118 race to rescue when a wedding proposal tragically intersects with a bank robbery, and then when a princess bride is literally stuck on her way to the altar. Athena talks a victim thru her grief; Maddie takes matters into her own hands as Buck finds a surprise visitor on his doorstep in the all-new “Love Is In The Air” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 8 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-617) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We do anticipate the next couple of episodes in general to be some of the biggest and craziest that we’ve seen. We wouldn’t be shocked if there is a cliffhanger and with that in mind, there are a few things that are different about season 7 beyond just a network home.

Also, we’re super-curious with what is going on with Buck right now. After his recent near-death experience, we do think he’s got a different outlook on life than before.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

