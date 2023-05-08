Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re wanting to dive further into the Freddie Highmore medical drama, we wouldn’t blame you!

After all, consider this first and foremost: The finale ended with Shaun and Lea welcoming their baby Steve into the world, and it allows them to embark on this exciting new era of their lives. However, they may be doing so without Shaun’s prominent father figure and friend Dr. Glassman. While he left the gift behind for the two of them, he did not spend time with the two of them and the baby. There is still a lot of leftover anger from what happened with Glassman having to walk away from surgery.

Is this going to be a huge theme for the next batch of episodes of the series? It feels like a sure thing! Unfortunately, we are not going to be getting a chance to see this chapter play out tonight. There is no installment coming on the air shortly and instead, we will be waiting until we get around to the fall, at the earliest, to see what is next. The last episode was the finale, which puts us in this oh-so-terrible spot we’re in now where we have to wait.

One other thing to remember away from the show is that we are now in the midst of a writers’ strike. In a perfect world, the networks and streamers will do whatever they can to give the writers what they deserve — their asks are reasonable! This would keep there from being too big of a delay leading into season 7.

Unfortunately, at the moment we have to prepare for anything when it comes to The Good Doctor — we’d love to see the show back in its typical timeslot, but we can’t say we are altogether optimistic about anything right now.

Related – Get more news about the future of The Good Doctor

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 7 when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







