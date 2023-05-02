The Good Doctor season 7 spoilers: Will Jared return?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Good Doctor season 7 over on ABC in the new year, are we going to see more of Jared?

Throughout the second part of this season, there is no denying that Chuku Modu’s presence was felt. He was such a great part of the earlier days of the show, and bringing that character back allowed Shaun to face a different sort of challenge as a doctor.

Given the number of characters we’ve seen come and go over the years from this franchise, it would be nice for there to be some consistency at some point. Are we going to see that from this character? Let’s just say that there’s a reason for hope.

While executive producer Liz Friedman could not 100% confirm to TVLine that Jared would be coming back, she noted that “it’s a hope” that we will be able to see him again. We imagine that there are a number of components to this, especially when you consider the fact that the schedule could even be in some disarray due to a possible writer’s strike. There are a lot of different things that could change.

As for some other characters…

Rest assured, Glassman is absolutely coming back after his emotional arc at the end of the season. They made us immensely worried about the future of Richard Schiff but in the end, there is not too much to worry about here.

As for Hill Harper’s character of Dr. Andrews, it seems as though there is a plan with the actor considering a run for Senate. However, that is not something that is being shared in an altogether public way as of this time. We hope that in the weeks and months ahead, there can be a little more clarity.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Jared on The Good Doctor season 7?

