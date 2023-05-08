Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to check out season 20 episode 20 (titled “Second Opinion”) in a matter of hours?

Given that the schedule for this show has been so off-and-on as of late, we would not blame anyone out there for having a certain degree of confusion on this subject. Luckily, this is where we come in with some good news: There is another episode tonight! This is actually the first of four in a row, as you are going to see the show running straight through to the finale on May 22.

Don’t expect this episode to deliver a lot of huge changes to the signature NCIS format. You’re going to have a case, and then also something more personal for a member of the team. At least with the case, we can say that there are some particularly high stakes here! How can there not be when you consider that we’re dealing with a senator’s daughter?

Below, you can check out the full season 20 episode 20 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Second Opinion” – NCIS works to solve the murder of a senator’s daughter who has a rebellious reputation and large online following. Also, Jimmy gets competitive with an old college rival, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Through the home stretch…

Be prepared for the penultimate episode of the season to also deal with a senator we have seen earlier this season — remember Miller, and the idea that some people close to her campaign may have ties to Russian sleeper-cell agents? Let’s just say that this is going to be coming back in a particularly big way.

