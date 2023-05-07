NCIS season 20 episode 20 preview: Smokey the Bear?

For everyone out there who is curious, NCIS season 20 episode 20 is slated to air tomorrow night on CBS! This marks the second of four straight installments to close out the season, and we can carry a pretty important message going into this one: Things are going to get weird.

So just how weird are we talking here? Well, one of the special “guests” for this episode could be Smokey the Bear — or, at the very least, the head of Smokey the Bear.

If you head over to Wilmer Valderrama’s Instagram page right now, you can see an image of the mascot’s ahead alongside the actor in the middle of the woods. The good news is that there are no forest fires. The bad news, meanwhile, is that it’s still hard to tell what exactly is going on here otherwise. Is this some sort of PSA gone terribly awry?

Well, the biggest thing that we know about this episode (titled “Second Opinion”) is that the murder victim is the daughter of a high-ranking government official, and also someone who may have bitten off a little more than they can chew in the efforts to be a social-media sensation. What transpires from here could be nothing short of pure chaos, but that is also a part of what may make the upcoming story compelling. If you want installments of NCIS that are going to surprise, this one could be it.

Also, we know already that this episode will feature a personal story for one Jimmy Palmer as a person from his past comes into the morgue — and with that, a competitive relationship is going to resurface. There could be some comedy in here — go ahead and prepare accordingly.

