Blue Bloods season 13 finale: More on Jennifer Esposito return

As we prepare for the Blue Bloods season 13 finale coming to CBS later this month, there are a lot of big stories to be excited about. That includes, of course, the return of Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola.

We’ll be the first to admit that we were surprised when this news first came out. After all, we weren’t sure that we’d ever see Danny’s former partner again! It has been so many years since Esposito’s departure, but an important case is going to bring her back, and give her an opportunity to work both with Danny and Baez.

Based on some of the photos that we’ve seen already for the finale, there is also one other thing that we can say at the moment — you are going to have a chance to see Jackie in more than just a couple of scenes. This is not some cameo! Danny may have some opportunities to reminisce with his old partner while they work together. We think this episode should be a pretty welcome dose of nostalgia for a lot of people out there.

Whether it be the return of Jennifer or also Sami Gayle coming back as Nicky for the first time in a while, we get the feeling that Blue Bloods wanted to put a lot of its cards on the table for this particular finale. After all, it likely knew going in that there was a chance that this was the end of the series and no matter what, they wanted to ensure that there was a good ending.

Luckily, we know at this point that there will be a season 14 at CBS down the road — who knows what other good stuff is going to be cooked up?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

