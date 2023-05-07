The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Strike factors

Is there another reason to feel uncertain when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 at Prime Video? Well, it’s possibility — not that we altogether want to report this at the moment.

After all, haven’t we all been waiting a really long time for more of this show as it is? Filming for the latest batch of episodes has been done for a really long time now, but some factors have kept it from premiering. Part of this is post-production, and imagine that another part is the streamer’s scheduling needs.

Now, you have to wonder on some level if the current writers’ strike is playing some sort of role here, as well. After all, Prime Video finds themselves in a complicated spot.

From the outside looking in, no one knows quite how long this strike is going to last. In a perfect world, we’d like to see the writers get paid what they deserve immediately — their requests are reasonable, and none of these shows would exist without them. However, there isn’t much indication that networks and streaming services are budging right now. This could be a long strike, and there is a chance that Amazon / Prime Video could hold on to The Wheel of Time as insurance in case they don’t have new shows for a while. The same could be said for other hits like Reacher, Jack Ryan, and Gen V.

Do we want to see season 2 of the fantasy epic back this summer? Absolutely, and for a good while signs were pointing in that direction. Hopefully, they still are since the show should theoretically be ready. In the coming weeks, some pieces to the puzzle should remain clear.

As for season 3…

That’s a hard subject to even broach at the moment. Let’s focus on that when we get a little bit closer, shall we?

