The Wheel of Time season 3 filming: Has it already started?

We don’t think this will shock anyone, but there are big questions out there about the future of The Wheel of Time at Prime Video.

Even though today there were multiple new cast members announced today at the streaming service, they are still keeping everyone dark on a season 2 premiere date. Sure, we know that it’s coming this year, but wouldn’t it be nice to get at least a few more specifics at some point? We tend to think so.

Well, here’s what makes the entire situation all the more crazy right now — the fact that filming for the upcoming third season is reportedly underway! Multiple sources (including WOT Series) have put the news out there that work is quietly underway, and we imagine that this will continue over the course of the next several months.

For those wondering why production would get underway at this particular point, we do think that some of it is to ensure there is less of an enormous wait between season 2 and season 3 — even if it is abundantly clear already that there are some long post-production times and we should be prepared for that in advance.

Meanwhile, we also wouldn’t be shocked if at least some of this is tied to the weather. That may sound a little bit weird on the surface, but remember that certain conditions are easier for shooting, especially in the event that you are doing work within certain locations of Europe.

More important than filming or a premiere date, we just have to hope that the Amazon-owned streaming service continues to have a lot of faith in the fantasy epic. We want to see it back for a rather long time, and many of you are likely aware that this means a lot of promotion and also working to ensure that new viewers are picked up along the way.

