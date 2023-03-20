The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Spring hopes

Now that we are about to get into spring, what exactly will that mean when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 over at Prime Video? Let’s just put it this way: There is a lot to be excited about!

First and foremost, we should say this: We tend to think that the season is going to be rather great for the fantasy epic. We are expecting many announcements over the next few months, and that may include a premiere date. After all, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if one was announced within the next month, and then the show itself starts streaming either in May or early June. Filming has been done on the season for quite a long time and because of that, the show has been in post-production mode. These episodes are being put together and we like to think they’ll be ready before we get into the second half of the year.

For those who are not aware, season 2 of The Wheel of Time is going to continue forward everything that we saw within the Robert Jordan source material, and there could be a variety of new places, characters, and twists thrown your way. We imagine that a full trailer will also be coming in the spring and it will set the stage for a lot of other exciting stuff down the road along with that — think interviews and behind-the-scenes teases.

We know that there is also a season 3 coming for this show down the road, but we may have to be a little bit more patient when it comes to that. After all, we really should be happy right now with the simple fact that the series is coming back for more!

Now, let’s just cross our fingers that more great stuff is on the way…

