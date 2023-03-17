The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Before Good Omens?

One of the real challenges with figuring out when The Wheel of Time season 2 is going to premiere is seeing how Prime Video will schedule it. After all, there is one big thing we’ve learned over the years here, it is that they don’t want to have too many of their shows premiering at the same time. It crowds the market to a certain extent, and makes it so much harder for any of them to get some of that individual attention that they need … or at least how they see it. Whether or not this is representative of reality is very much a different story.

So where does the Robert Jordan adaptation fit in amongst the larger schedule of releases? That can be a pretty difficult thing to figure out and there is no doubt about it. However, for the time being we’re willing to wager that the show is going to be arriving before at least Good Omens, another big-budget show with a lot of source material out there. That means it could fall more into the late May / June territory we’ve been thinking for the past couple of weeks.

As of this week, Carnival Row is saying goodbye. The reason we may not see The Wheel of Time in April is because of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Then, we tend to think that we will see it back and after that, we could move into Good Omens and then Reacher season 2 down the road. There’s at least an order of this, and it does Prime Video good to have some structure!

The part of this whole equation that is absolutely most baffling right now is why the powers-that-be just don’t come out and give a date or at least a month. We’re not in a situation right now where they don’t know when the show is likely coming back!

Just don’t expect a premiere date reveal and a trailer at the same time. The latter is likely to come a month or so later.

