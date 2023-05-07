Walker season 4 renewal: Are we nearing a decision at The CW?

Are we on the cusp of learning about a Walker season 4 renewal on The CW at some point in the near future? It goes without saying, but we want it! We’re sure the cast and crew feel the same way.

Unfortunately, there are a couple of things that could be slowing down this particular process a good bit. One is predictable, and the other has only come about over the past week.

1. New CW ownership – This is the big thing. This is the first renewal cycle that we’ve seen Nexstar Media Group go through as the powers-that-be, and we can’t sit here and say that we are confident in anything that they are going to do. Why would we feel that way? They’ve renewed All American and stayed quite on almost everything else. While we would like to think that this show fits well into what the network is trying to do in provide content for a wide range of viewers, they are probably looking at things economically.

2. The writers’ strike – It plays a factor in when Walker could return, so we have to imagine that there is at least a small role it is playing now. However, we don’t think it would be the final factor. If the network loves the Jared Padalecki show, they will keep it around.

When will we know more?

Hopefully, before at least the end of the month and if not then, early June. The strike may complicate some things, but the network needs to figure out things in time to ensure that cast options are picked up. Otherwise, they are creating even more problems for themselves down the road.

We still want to be reasonably optimistic about the future of Walker — however, we’re a little more uncertain about Independence prequel, which wrapped its run several weeks ago.

Related – Be sure to get some more news leading into the Walker finale right now

How are you feeling about the chances of a Walker season 4 at The CW right now now?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







