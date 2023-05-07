Lucky Hank season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at AMC?

Following the events of the season 1 finale this weekend, what is there to hope for when it comes to a Lucky Hank season 2 at AMC?

The existence of this show, in our mind, is almost worthy of a story in its own right. We are talking here about a vehicle for Bob Odenkirk that arrived less than a year after Better Call Saul, and at a time when you would have thought he would’ve taken more of a break. The series itself is fascinating in that it’s reasonably low-stakes, quirky, and alternates between comedy and drama. There’s not an easy way to describe it, and at times we wonder if this was the right title. (Originally, it was named Straight Man, the same as the source material.)

For the time being, there is no clear indicator as to whether or not we’re going to see more of Lucky Hank down the road. It’s possible that the network / AMC+ will renew it, but there are a lot of metrics that are hard to define. Live viewership matters, but so does everyone who chose to stream it. The same goes for those who watched on DVR. Meanwhile, Odenkirk himself is a big part of this given that he’s a big, marketable star. Do you want to keep it going just on the basis of him?

Another thing that will obviously impact the short-term future here is the current writers’ strike. Even if you wanted to renew Lucky Hank right now, there is no real effective way to do it and start work anytime soon.

What we’re trying to say is that, at least for now, this decision could go either way. We’d love to get some more news on the subject in the weeks ahead, but there is a realistic chance that we actually could be waiting months.

(Photo: AMC.)

