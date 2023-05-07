The Blacklist season 10 episode 11: Another Reddington?

In just a matter of hours, tonight you are going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 11, and it’s going to be a big one. “The Man in the Hat” has generated a lot of conversation online, in part due to its title.

After all, remember this: How many episodes have been seemingly titled after Reddington? That is, of course, assuming that this is a reference to Reddington at all … and this is where things start to get more complicated.

Let’s put it this way: There are still theories out there that the version of James Spader’s character you see tonight, being held hostage at a deli, is not the actual guy. Why would this be? Well, it’s possible that we are looking at a decoy, or something of this variety to keep us guessing for as long as possible. Or, it’s possible that an impersonator is trying to stir up trouble, which Reddington will not stand for.

With a lot of shows, we probably would not entertain a lot of theories like this. However, here is where we remind you that The Blacklist is more than capable of pulling off some crazy stuff like this. Just remember what we saw not that long ago with “The Cyranoid.”

We should note that a lot of the rumors about a clone / double this season come from what we saw during the season 10 premiere — that may be something or nothing, but it’s a fun thing, at least to think about. Even in slower episodes, let’s just congratulate The Blacklist for finding a way, week in and week out, to keep us guessing. What else could we ask for here?

Related – What could we be learning about when it comes to Siya and Meera in the weeks ahead?

What do you think we are going to learn about with Reddington moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 11?

(Photo: NBC.)

