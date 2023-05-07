The Equalizer season 3 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

The Equalizer season 3 episode 17 is poised to arrive on CBS next Sunday, and this is a meaningful one for many reasons. First and foremost, this is the penultimate one of the season — also, it just so happens to be tied to Robyn’s past and what happened to her late father so many years prior.

We probably don’t have to tell you this, but we are prepared to watch a pretty incredible performance from Queen Latifah throughout. We know that this is a pretty action-heavy series, but isn’t it nice when there are some other wrinkles that can be examined and explored? We at least tend to think so!

For a few more specifics about this episode and what matters the most in it, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Justified” – When a note McCall receives leads her to the location of her late father’s car, she must revisit the past to uncover who was behind his carjacking and murder nearly 30 years prior, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In one way or another, we feel like there is going to be at least some carryover between what happens here and where the story is going moving into the upcoming finale. We know that there is already a season 4 ordered for The Equalizer and when you think about that alone, the writers may not have felt a ton of pressure to wrap up every single loose end that is out there. We’ll have to see in part what the future holds here, but we hope that the writers have a lot of drama in store … including some sort of big-time cliffhanger.

With that being said, it’s going to be pretty tough to top some of what they gave us last year.

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 3 episode 17 on CBS next week?

Share some of your early thoughts and expectations below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







