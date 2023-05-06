Evil season 4 filming wraps early following WGA strike

While it remains to be seen when Evil season 4 will premiere on Paramount+, there is one thing that can be said now: Filming is done. Of course, how this process went down is a little more notable than you often tend to see.

For those who missed the news, yesterday a small contingent of writers (three for the bulk of several hours) protested outside of the show’s filming location. The crew refused to cross their picket line and, eventually, everyone was sent home. Veteran showrunner and strike captain Warren Leight has some great documentation on his Twitter.

Following these events yesterday, Deadline is now reporting that production is wrapping early on the fourth season. They also note that a cast member had a personal matter that would render them potentially unavailable to shoot any other scenes.

This whole situation is a further example of how much power even just a few people can have in the right setting, and we do think it’s another reminder to networks and streaming services that no one is standing down in the right for fair pay. (As we’ve pointed out before, the writers’ requests are reasonable.)

So when will you see the fourth season premiere?

Typically, we would say late / spring early summer, so sooner rather than later. However, a lot of previous expectations do have to be thrown out the window at this point because of what’s happening with the strike. Networks and streaming services may be dramatically altering a number of expectations, so we would advise you to prepare for what’s ahead with that in mind.

Of course, we do think the fourth season is going to be worth the way; Paramount+ hasn’t said that much about it yet, which should not be that big of a surprise given the subject matter that is often the focus of this show.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

