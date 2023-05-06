The Blacklist season 10 episode 11: A Reddington reveal?

Tomorrow night on NBC you are going to be seeing The Blacklist season 10 episode 11, and it feels clear that this one is going to be big. How can it not be, given that the title here is “The Man in the Hat”?

We know that this episode is going to be an atypical one for Raymond Reddington, given that he will find himself amidst a hostage situation at a deli in Philadelphia. A lot of this ultimately does go to raise the following question: Why is he there in the first place?

Of course, an easy explanation for Reddington’s whereabouts here is just that he was hungry. Doesn’t the guy have the right to get a great sandwich whenever he wants? We don’t think that anyone would argue that. However, it does still feel fair to question why he’d allow himself to be a hostage given that he is the concierge of crime. He’s far more dangerous than any typical robber would be!

This is where things get interesting, as it is fair to estimate that there is more going on for Reddington in this episode than anyone knows. He may be trying to lure someone out, or create a distraction so that he can execute another plan. Remember that there is no significant evidence out there yet as to what the second half of this season is really all about, but we tend to think that this episode will be a significant jumping-off point for a lot of it.

The most interesting theory out there? That the Reddington in Philadelphia is not Reddington at all, but rather a fake. It’s one of those things that would create both questions and paranoia for what the future could look like…

What do you think we will learn on The Blacklist season 10 episode 11, especially on Raymond Reddington?

