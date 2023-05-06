SEAL Team season 7 filming, premiere date delayed? The latest

What does the future hold in regards to SEAL Team season 7 following the onset of the writers’ strike? Let’s just say there is quite a bit to get into here.

For those unaware, earlier this week the WGA strike began after a new agreement was not reached with the AMPTP, which represents a number of networks and streaming services. There are a lot of different components to this, but the writers’ demands are more than reasonable. They want to be at work, and the same goes for everyone who works on the Paramount+ series.

Originally, the plan was for production to kick off this month — but as you would imagine, the onset of the strike likely delays things. Production could be largely pushed back until it is over, and it makes sense that it would be. Writers should have an opportunity to be on set, given that it benefits them and also the cast and crew. We know this doesn’t always happen, but still.

There is still a chance that SEAL Team could premiere later this year, so we would not take anything that we are saying right now as some sort of sign that the show is going to be off the air for the entirety of 2023. Much of this is going to depend on how long the strike lasts. We at least know that a lot of work planning out the show was done before the strike even began, so that may make it a little bit easier to start up production again.

For now, let’s send our best to a lot of the writers — the cast certainly is! If you saw Neil Brown Jr.’s Instagram Stories yesterday, he was out showing solidarity with a number of people fighting for their future.

