SEAL Team season 7: A look at the current timeline

Are you excited to check out SEAL Team season 7 on Paramount+ at some point, hopefully later this year? We do think the plan is to get new episodes of the military drama out there before the end of 2023, but there are a few different variables at play.

With all of this in mind, we do tend to think that this is a chance to dive into things a little bit further … so where should we start?

What’s happening behind the scenes now? – Well, the writers’ room has been at work for a little while, and we do think that some pre-production work has already been done. There has been talk of Colombia being used as a filming location, and this comes after much of the cast went to Jordan last season.

What lies ahead? – Well, this is where things do get a little bit complicated. A writers’ strike could begin early next week, and that could derail production, which was originally slated to kick off at some point next month. Note that the strike would be industry-wide, so this is a situation where all major shows would be halted for a little while. We hope the writers get paid what they deserve and that after that, everyone can get back to what they like to do most.

When to expect the series back – Depending on how long a potential strike lasts, we do think late summer / early fall is the most realistic start window on Paramount+. Just remember for a moment here that the episode order is short enough that the stories should be turned around in plenty of time.

As for the story… – So much of that is going to be geared around whether or not Bravo Team still exists. Once that is resolved, we can get more into everything else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on SEAL Team now, including a few other details on the future

What are you most excited to see moving into SEAL Team season 7 on Paramount+, no matter when it airs?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







