Fire Country season 1 episode 21 promo: Vince, Sharon in danger?

You probably know at this point that Fire Country season 1 episode 21 is going to be a huge one when it arrives on CBS next week. After all, consider what we saw in the promo!

As we move towards “Backfire” on Friday night (directed by Max Thieriot), it seems as though both Sharon and Vince could be in a certain amount of danger. Does this mean either one of them will actually die? Hardly and yet, the producers clearly want you to be at least a little bit worried. This episode could feature more danger than we’ve seen so far, and that is amplified further by it being so close to the finale.

When you think about Bode’s overall journey this season, you can say that there are a few different angles to it that are pretty darn important. His primary goal has to be finding a way to get out on parole, and we know that the story has been building towards this for a rather long time now. Unfortunately, there are a lot of things that are getting in the way, and that includes potentially everything that just happened with Sleeper. Are you really going to sit back here and think that this story is over? We’re worried.

Putting those close to Bode in danger throws another wrinkle into everything, mostly because we know that this character will do whatever it takes to help those who are close to him, even if that means he ends up losing the ability to get out of prison. He could break the rules to save Sharon and Vince, if he thinks they need him.

No matter what happens here…

We do firmly expect the story to carry over to the finale the following week. It’s pretty impossible to think otherwise, based on what we’ve seen with this show so far.

